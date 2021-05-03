Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Front Page

Brother sues Sharun for murder of Muniya

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Court Correspondent

Ashikur Rahman, brother of victim Mosarat Jahan Muniya who allegedly committed suicide at Gulshan on April 26, filed a murder case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday against Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of
    Awami League lawmaker of Chittagong and parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.
Gulshan  police recovered the body  of  Muniya, a college student and daughter of a valiant freedom fighter Shafiqur Rahman of Cumilla, hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No 120 of Gulshan 2 on April 26 evening.
After recording the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan said in his order sheet that all the proceedings of the murder case would be stayed until probe report over abetting suicide of the young woman is finalized.
It may be mentioned here that Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan on April, 26 filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group for abetting suicide with the Gulshan Police Station.
According to the case statement of the case filed by Muniya's brother, the complainant saw in various newspapers and electronic media that following her sister's death he knew that his sister had a love affair with Chittagong MP's son Sharun.  Recently, a breach in their affair developed. For this reason Sharun killed his sister, and he hanged the body with a fan in the Gulshan residence to hide the murder.
Police said Muniya called her sister in Cumilla on April 25 afternoon and said she was in trouble. Her sister arrived in Dhaka and visited her rented flat. After breaking open the door, she found the girl's body hanging from the ceiling fan.
On information, police rushed to the spot. Police initially found evidence that the girl was acquainted with Sayem, who used to visit her there.
 There are many photos of the man with the girl in the flat. Digital devices used by the deceased were seized for forensic analysis. Security guards of the building also told police that the accused used to visit the girl there.
Abul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Gulshan Police Station, is investigating the cases.
After two days of the much-discussed death incident Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan replying to journalist said that anybody who has committed a crime in the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya will be brought to justice.
According to Muniya's elder sister Nusrat's case Sayem had been involved in a 'romantic relationship' with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat.
Meanwhile, police have secured a court order barring Sayem from travelling abroad. However, some media outlets have cast doubt on his whereabouts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Methane Menace: Environ dept will conduct its own research
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Workers demand resumption of public transport
Muniya’s sister files GD over death threats
Brother sues Sharun for murder of Muniya
How Mamata can be CM of WB even if she loses
Super victory for TMC; DMK wins TN; Left in Kerala; BJP keeps Assam
Modi hails Mamata


Latest News
Govt plans to resume public transport services
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft