Brother sues Sharun for murder of Muniya

Ashikur Rahman, brother of victim Mosarat Jahan Muniya who allegedly committed suicide at Gulshan on April 26, filed a murder case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday against Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, son of

Awami League lawmaker of Chittagong and parliament whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.

Gulshan police recovered the body of Muniya, a college student and daughter of a valiant freedom fighter Shafiqur Rahman of Cumilla, hanging from a ceiling fan in the apartment at Road No 120 of Gulshan 2 on April 26 evening.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan said in his order sheet that all the proceedings of the murder case would be stayed until probe report over abetting suicide of the young woman is finalized.

It may be mentioned here that Muniya's elder sister Nusrat Jahan on April, 26 filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group for abetting suicide with the Gulshan Police Station.

According to the case statement of the case filed by Muniya's brother, the complainant saw in various newspapers and electronic media that following her sister's death he knew that his sister had a love affair with Chittagong MP's son Sharun. Recently, a breach in their affair developed. For this reason Sharun killed his sister, and he hanged the body with a fan in the Gulshan residence to hide the murder.

Police said Muniya called her sister in Cumilla on April 25 afternoon and said she was in trouble. Her sister arrived in Dhaka and visited her rented flat. After breaking open the door, she found the girl's body hanging from the ceiling fan.

On information, police rushed to the spot. Police initially found evidence that the girl was acquainted with Sayem, who used to visit her there.

There are many photos of the man with the girl in the flat. Digital devices used by the deceased were seized for forensic analysis. Security guards of the building also told police that the accused used to visit the girl there.

Abul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Gulshan Police Station, is investigating the cases.

After two days of the much-discussed death incident Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan replying to journalist said that anybody who has committed a crime in the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya will be brought to justice.

According to Muniya's elder sister Nusrat's case Sayem had been involved in a 'romantic relationship' with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat.

Meanwhile, police have secured a court order barring Sayem from travelling abroad. However, some media outlets have cast doubt on his whereabouts.







