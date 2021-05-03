Video
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:42 PM
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Front Page

69 more die of C-19, 1,359 newly infected

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 69 more deaths from the deadly coronavirus, taking the nation-wide tally to 11,579 and, over the period, 1,359 more people were diagnosed with the disease raising  the number of cases to 761,943.
Besides, 2,657 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.21per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In the meantime, 14,158 samples were tested in 420 labs across the country.
The latest figures show an infection rate of 9.60 per cent. The overall infection rate of the country stands at 13.86 per cent while overall death rate is 1.52 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 44 were men, and 25 were women. Of them, 67 died in different hospitals across the country while two died at home. Moreover, 38 of the deceased were in the Dhaka Division, 14 in Chattogram, seven in Barishal, five in Khulna, two in Rangpur and one each in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,434 of the total
    deceased across the country were men and 3,145 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,208,500 lives and infected 152,899,419 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 130,195,553 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

