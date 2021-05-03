Govt will procure vaccines at any expense, PM says



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurating the second phase of financial assistance provided by the government through mobile banking services for poor and disadvantaged people. PHOTO: PID

"We're bringing more vaccines, no matter how much money is required; we'll bring more vaccines," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while providing cash support of Tk 2,500 to each 36.5 lakh low-income families engaged in different occupations so that they

can survive amid the pandemic.

She inaugurated the disbursement of the financial assistance for these marginalised families joining it from her official residence Ganobhaban virtually with deputy commissioners' offices of Bhola, Joypurhat and Chattogram.

Each family will directly receive Tk 2,500 through G2P (Government-to-Person) as the cash will be sent through mobile financial services (MFS) -- Nagad, bKash, Rocket and SureCash.

The Prime Minister said the government is carrying out its vaccination programme as it will provide vaccine doses to the people of this country.

Stressing that the government will put in its all-out efforts as long as it is there, Sheikh Hasina said: "We're procuring each dose of the vaccine spending money, but providing it free so that people can stay safe."

Hasina urged all to follow the health guidelines strictly for securing him/herself and others from deadly Covid-19, no matter whether they have taken the vaccine shot or not.

Later, the Prime Minister talked to a cross-section of people, including the beneficiaries of the cash support programme of Bhola, Joypurhat and Chattogram districts.

An amount of over Tk 15 billion (1,500 crore) has been allocated to ease the sufferings of the marginalised people during the second wave of coronavirus. Soon after the second wave of the virus came in sight, the Prime Minister instantly directed to start the activities of humanitarian assistance.

Since April 14 last when the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced, marginalised people like temporary jobless people, destitute, day-labourers, rickshaw- and van-pullers, transport workers, transgender people and beggars living in urban and rural areas.

As per the PM's directive, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry instantly sent Tk 5.9 billion (590 crore) to field-level administrations to provide support to the needy people and the disbursement of the money continues, officials said.

Besides, the Prime Minister allocated Tk 105 million (10.5 crore) against the deputy commissioners from her relief and welfare fund to provide emergency assistance to the poor and destitute, they said.

The Prime Minister at her own initiative has provided Tk 100 million (10 crore) to the Journalist Welfare Trust as assistance for the journalists who are facing hardships due to the fallout of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has criticised the BNP and other opposition parties, saying that, despite their criticism of her government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, they are not assisting the people who are suffering.

"The Awami League has always rushed to help people in any disaster, even while they were the opposition party. This is what any opposition party should do," the prime minister said.

"But what are the opposition doing nowadays? How many people have received food aid or even shrouds for the dead from them? None."

"If the opposition party can help and support people and show others the help you have provided, then the people will have more faith in them and trust them more," Hasina said.

The prime minister also urged the rich to come forward and help the poor. -Agencies





