Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Business

US evaluating WTO proposals to ease IP rules on vaccines

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, May 2: Washington is working with WTO members to ensure "equitable" access to Covid-19 vaccines, a US trade official said Friday, but stopped short of signaling a commitment to waiving patent protections.
Speaking as the WTO was holding another meeting in Geneva to seek waivers to intellectual property rights that would allow poor countries faster access to the coronavirus jabs, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a report that it is "evaluating the efficacy of proposals" in the multilateral bodies. The push to ease up on patent protections is being led by South Africa and India. The latter country is being ravaged by a surge in infections, with another 385,000 new cases reported over the past 24 hours -- a global record -- and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data.
But the United States has yet to agree, though a senior USTR official told reporters, "The top priority of the United States is saving lives and ending the pandemic."
"We are working with our global partners to explore pragmatic and effective steps to surge production and equitable distribution of vaccines," the official said.
USTR Katherine Tai has met in recent weeks with executives from vaccine manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca as well as tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates to discuss the issue.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US evaluating WTO proposals to ease IP rules on vaccines
Digital Healthcare launches packages for C-19 home service
Mexican airline says US court allows it to add planes
Move to stop flying A380, B777 marks a turning point for Etihad
US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-KL flights from tomorrow
Bidi workers observe May Day
LankaBangla Finance approves 12pc dividend
Walton brings electric bikes, per km cost 10-15 paisa


Latest News
Govt plans to resume public transport services
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft