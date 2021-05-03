Digital Healthcare launches packages for C-19 home service

Dhaka-based Digital Healthcare Solutions has launched two care packages for COVID-19 patients so they can receive healthcare services while staying at home.

The packages will allow patients to get daily follow-ups until recovery "from the comfort of their own homes", Digital Healthcare said in a press release.

The packages have been available since Apr 26. Details are available at the hospital's toll-free hotline number, 08 000 111 000. "With the sudden onslaught of the new variant of the coronavirus, numbers of people infected and dying are at an all-time high in Bangladesh," said Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Healthcare Solutions.

"Therefore, with limited healthcare resources, access to quality healthcare services has now become scarce. We believe through these packages of ours, the people of Bangladesh will be greatly benefitted as now they can get the required treatment, from the comfort of their homes, reducing the pressure on hospitals and doctors of the existing healthcare infrastructure."

Digital Healthcare says its team of doctors dedicated to these packages have served on the COVID hotline since July 2020 and have already fielded 70,000 calls.

The hospital said it would also keep oxygen cylinders on standby in case patients experienced breathing difficulties.













