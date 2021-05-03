Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Business

Digital Healthcare launches packages for C-19 home service

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Dhaka-based Digital Healthcare Solutions has launched two care packages for COVID-19 patients so they can receive healthcare services while staying at home.
The packages will allow patients to get daily follow-ups until recovery "from the comfort of their own homes", Digital Healthcare said in a press release.
The packages have been available since Apr 26. Details are available at the hospital's toll-free hotline number, 08 000 111 000. "With the sudden onslaught of the new variant of the coronavirus, numbers of people infected and dying are at an all-time high in Bangladesh," said Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Healthcare Solutions.
"Therefore, with limited healthcare resources, access to quality healthcare services has now become scarce. We believe through these packages of ours, the people of Bangladesh will be greatly benefitted as now they can get the required treatment, from the comfort of their homes, reducing the pressure on hospitals and doctors of the existing healthcare infrastructure."
Digital Healthcare says its team of doctors dedicated to these packages have served on the COVID hotline since July 2020 and have already fielded 70,000 calls.
The hospital said it would also keep oxygen cylinders on standby in case patients experienced breathing difficulties.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US evaluating WTO proposals to ease IP rules on vaccines
Digital Healthcare launches packages for C-19 home service
Mexican airline says US court allows it to add planes
Move to stop flying A380, B777 marks a turning point for Etihad
US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-KL flights from tomorrow
Bidi workers observe May Day
LankaBangla Finance approves 12pc dividend
Walton brings electric bikes, per km cost 10-15 paisa


Latest News
Govt plans to resume public transport services
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft