US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-KL flights from tomorrow

US-Bangla Airlines will resume its international flight on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route for two weeks from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The flights will leave Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Kuala Lumpur every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00pm and land in Kuala Lumpur at 2:00am local time.

From Kuala Lumpur, the flights will leave for Dhaka at 3:00am on Wednesdays and Fridays and land at Dhaka airport at 5:00am. The 164-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be used to operate the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka flight.

US-Bangla Airlines is currently operating flights from Dhaka to Dubai, Doha, and Guangzhou as per the government's instructions during the Covid-19 pandemic.











