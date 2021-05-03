Video
Business

Bidi workers observe May Day

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Bidi workers stage rally in Dhaka on Saturday to observe May Day.

Thousands of bidi workers on Saturday stage rally to mark the May Day in Dhaka, Kushtia, Pabna, Bogura Tangail, Barisal, Patuakhali and some other districts.
They also brought out processions carrying various placards and posters scribed with their prime demands.
The Bidi Sramik Federation president M K Bangali  presided over in the central rally at in front Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, while federation Executive Member Anwar Hossain moderated the function.
 The leaders asked the workers to be united to press home their demand by taking the lesson of worker's sacrifice on the May Day in Chicago in 1886.
The leaders discussed the miserable days of bidi workers as factories are being closed day by day followed by conspiracy of a vested quarter.
They demanded the government to take necessary measures to save the bidi industry to ensure the livelihood of millions of workers and their family members.
The discussants also expressed their commitment to do everything if need to meet their demands.


