LankaBangla Finance approves 12pc dividend
The Shareholders of LankaBangla Finance Limited have approved the proposal for giving 12% dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The approval was given at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on April 20 last, according to a press release.
Presided over by Company Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen, the AGM was attended by shareholders, who also approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020 .
The company's Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar briefed the participants on the overall status, work plan and performance of the organization.