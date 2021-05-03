

LankaBangla Finance approves 12pc dividend

The approval was given at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on April 20 last, according to a press release.

Presided over by Company Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen, the AGM was attended by shareholders, who also approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020 .

The company's Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar briefed the participants on the overall status, work plan and performance of the organization.

















The Shareholders of LankaBangla Finance Limited have approved the proposal for giving 12% dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020.The approval was given at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually on April 20 last, according to a press release.Presided over by Company Chairman Mohammad A. Moyeen, the AGM was attended by shareholders, who also approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020 .The company's Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar briefed the participants on the overall status, work plan and performance of the organization.