Walton brings electric bikes, per km cost 10-15 paisa

Country's leading technology manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to introduce electric bikes or scooters soon in the market. The e-bike will cost only 10-15 paisa per kilometer. Already much interest is seen among customers centering the Walton e-bike.

The brand name of Walton made e-bike is TAKYON. Walton will initially launch two models of e-bikes named TAKYON 1.00 and TAKYON 1.20. The prices of the bikes are not fixed yet but the bikes will be marketed at affordable prices according to the purchasing capacity of the customers, says a press releae.

Kaikobad Siddiquie, product manager of TAKYON Electric Bike, said the attractively designed TAKYON 1.00 model e-bike has a powerful 1.2 kw hub motor where graphene lead acid battery has been used. Once fully charged, this bike can run 60-70 kilometers with a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour. TAKYON 1.20 model features powerful motor of world's top motor manufacturer BOSCH while its portable lithium battery weighs only 9 kilogram. The bike can cover a distance of 50-60 kilometers on a single charge with the maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

The e-bikes have portable charger which can be charged from the 220 volt power line used in residence while the performance of the bikes is equivalent to a conventional 100cc bike. Dual hydraulic disc break, tubeless tires, LCD speedometer and LED lighting have been used in Walton e-bikes.

According to Walton authorities, there is no alternative to bikes to facilitate public transportation. Due to the high traffic on roads, bikes are becoming popular among young people. However, most of them cannot afford to buy conventional petrol bikes and use those bikes regularly due to high cost. Walton has come up with this project with the aim of delivering motor vehicles to the customers at low cost. Using Walton e-bikes, 50-60 km can be travelled on a single charge which will cost only 7-8 taka whereas the same distance need one liter of octane which costs 89 taka. The electric motor vehicles are environment friendly as electricity is used as an alternative to conventional fuel.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam said:"We have plans to set up fast charging stations across the country so that e-bike users can travel anywhere in the country without any hassle.'

Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Engineer Liakat Ali said, 'We are trying to build a green universe. To create awareness among consumers on e-waste, we conducted laptop-desktop exchange campaign which has been well accepted. E-bike project is our another initiative to that endeavor."

Customers of TAKYON e-bikes will get free after-sales service for up to 2 years from Walton's designated service points.














