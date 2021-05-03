Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Business

Enriching cruises along Bangladesh and India rivers

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Enriching cruises along Bangladesh and India rivers

Enriching cruises along Bangladesh and India rivers

NEW DELHI, May 2: You could soon be enjoying a cruise along the lesser-known rivers such as Feni, Muhuri, Meghna, Gandak and Manas among others in India's eastern and northeastern parts, which finally flow into Bangladesh.
The undiscovered area is exceptionally rich in flora and fauna with a beautiful display of the green and blue that the region has to offer. As India and Bangladesh prepare for a post-COVID-19 world and economic recovery, the two countries have decided to amplify their focus on jointly promoting tourism across the 54 trans-boundary rivers that are shared by both countries.
While work on this area has been going on for years, sources said that this will get expedited with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March. Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart have already underlined the need to boost connectivity between the two countries and even promote people to people contacts.
The Bangladesh government has recently undertaken a feasibility study to assess the main impediments for the project. The study is expected to be complete by the year-end.
Most importantly, joint promotion of tourism will enhance people to people contact between the two countries while creating employment among people along the border areas. ''Development of tourism in that region is also in sync with Modi's Act East policy. We need to now look at engaging with the northeastern region in a more constructive and inclusive way,'' said an expert from Observer Research Foundation.
Also Read - Retired armed forces doctors to help local administrations fight COVID A CUTS report said that easing of security, visa norms, custom, immigration and health procedures are some of the issues that need to be ironed out by both the governments at the earliest. Several countries including many in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia and Thailand have undertaken joint promotion of tourism.
Importance of tourism to boost GDP growth: A study conducted by 'Pahle India' said that several countries are dependent on tourism for its economic growth.
While in Maldives, tourism directly accounts for 39.6 per cent of its total GDP, in Cambodia the figure is 14.1 per cent and in Vietnam it is 9.3 per cent, the study pointed out. In UK, tourism accounts for 3.7 per cent of its overall economy and 2.6 per cent in case of the US economy. The tourism industry has strong inter-linkages with many other sectors including logistics, aviation, hospitality, handicraft among others. Several Asian countries are making necessary changes in their policies related to infrastructure development, visas and hospitality to boost tourism, a generator of jobs and foreign exchange.     -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US evaluating WTO proposals to ease IP rules on vaccines
Digital Healthcare launches packages for C-19 home service
Mexican airline says US court allows it to add planes
Move to stop flying A380, B777 marks a turning point for Etihad
US-Bangla to resume Dhaka-KL flights from tomorrow
Bidi workers observe May Day
LankaBangla Finance approves 12pc dividend
Walton brings electric bikes, per km cost 10-15 paisa


Latest News
Govt plans to resume public transport services
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft