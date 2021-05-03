Video
Home Business

Italy submits its Recovery Plan to EU Commission

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

ROME, May 2: Italy submitted its Recovery Plan to the European Commission late on Friday, a government spokesman said, just getting the document to Brussels within the April 30 target date set for all 27 European Union countries.
The plans are a prerequisite to receive cash from the EU's one-off, 750-billion-euro ($902 billion) fund set up to help member states recover from the coronavirus pandemic and give the continent a greener, more digital and more resilient economy.
Italy, among the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19, is eligible for some 205 billion euros, the largest slice offered to any EU state.
Rome has been in intense negotiations with the Commission in recent weeks to overcome Brussels' concerns that its plan lacked detail on structural reforms and how it would be put into practice and monitored, sources told Reuters.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi intervened directly last Sunday, calling Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to smooth negotiations, after which he amended the document before presenting it to his cabinet.
The government has agreed to an ambitious slew of reforms, including cutting red tape, shaking up the tax code and streamlining the legal system, promising to rush them through parliament at record speed.
Draghi told parliament this week the Recovery Plan held the key to "the destiny of the country" and has always said it would be presented by end of April in order to get the EU funds as soon as possible.    -Reuters


