Pak inflation rate rises to 11.1pc in April

ISLAMABAD, May 2: Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation (CPI) rate rose to 11.10% y/y in April, the country's statistics bureau said on Saturday, up from 9.05% in the previous month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made several changes to his economic team in the past last month, aiming to bring in policies to control inflation that has been on an upward trend.

An increase in prices of vegetables, fruits and meat caused the latest hike in inflation, the statistics bureau said. The price rises have been hitting the country's poor, who are also struggling with the economic fallout from the pandemic. -Reuters


















