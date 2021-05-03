

Walmart, Boeing, top global banks provide Covid relief

"We feel the impact of this devastating surge on our associates, families and friends across India, and it's important that we come together to support however we can," said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart. "We are working hard to combine Walmart's global capabilities and Flipkart's distribution network to ensure vital oxygen and supplies are made available to those who need them most," he said.

Walmart said it will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for oxygen storage and transportation, as well as more than 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivering oxygen therapy to patients at home or in hospital.

Boeing has announced a $10 million emergency assistance package for India that will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare.

"Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, CEO of The Boeing Company.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the bank has committed $2 million to support Covid relief efforts, including to the US-India Friendship Alliance.

HSBC India has pledged financial support of $10 million. Surendra Rosha, CEO of HSBC India, said, "Our latest round of financial support is part of our ongoing endeavour to supplement critical interventions during this time when we are seeing a resurgence of the virus." This contribution is in addition to the Rs 50 crore ($6.7 million) donated by HSBC India until now to support the Covid response in India.

News agency Reuters said Barclays has funded 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) worth of medical supplies for India in the last week. -TNN









