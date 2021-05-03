

Nearly 15-lakh families getting PM’s Eid gifts thru Nagad

Each family listed by the government will receive assistance worth Tk 2,500 with the cash-out charge under the G2P process and the second largest mobile financial service provider Nagad will complete the disbursement of such funds before Eid.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the programme from her official residence Ganabhaban, by sending financial assistance to the beneficiary families of Chattogram, Bhola and Joypurhat districts on Sunday.

In the current phase, the Prime Minister is providing financial assistance to 33.39 lakh beneficiaries with the help of two other MFS providers beside Nagad.

The state carrier will disburse 45 percent of the total funds of this phase while rest of the amount will be disbursed by the two other MFS providers combinedly, said a press release from Nagad.

In the opening day, around 11,000 beneficiaries received the funds through their Nagad account.

Beneficiaries do not have to bear any additional cost in case of cash out of the sum. The government is paying Tk 15 for the cost of cashout each. However, Nagad users will get the full amount with cash out cost of Tk 37.35. So, while receiving the amount, the beneficiaries will get Tk 2,537.35 at their Nagad wallets which can be used for other purposes also.

BSS adds: Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A. Mishuk, said during the Covid-19, the rest of the world is engaging their assistance to top taxpayers, but with her foresightness, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh is standing beside the people who have lost their livelihood.

Last year before Eid, the Prime Minister directed to distribute Tk 2,500 government assistance to each family and at that time, Nagad also got the biggest chunk of allocation for distributing assistance to some 17 lakh beneficiaries.

Currently there are 4.10 crore users in Nagad and daily transaction crossed Tk 400 crore.







