MetLife Foundation donates Tk 2cr to help BD fight C-19

For providing healthcare and financial support to Covid-hit poor people in Bangladesh, MetLife Foundation (Metlife) has donated Tk 2 Crore to SAJIDA Foundation.

SAJIDA Foundation Is a non-profit organization which has been operating since 1993 with a vision to ensure health, happiness and dignity for the people of the country.

This is a new donation from MetLife Foundation in response to the urgent COVID-19 situation in the country, according to a press release.

With this funding, SAJIDA Foundation, through its Keraniganj Hospital, will be able to increase the capacity to provide free of charge COVID-19 medical treatment, including ICU support to a large number of financially vulnerable and low-income patients.

SAJIDA Foundation's Keraniganj Hospital contains 100 general beds and has dedicated 6 ICUs and 22 semi-critical beds for COVID-19 patients.

The high treatment cost of COVID-19 makes it very difficult for the low-income families to manage the medical expenses. The funding will enable SAJIDA Foundation to also provide wellbeing support to recovered patients and continue providing the free of charge medical treatment for a longer period.

A portion of the fund will also be utilized to provide financial support to a number of vulnerable families whose sole earning members have passed away due to COVID-19.

"We stand with our fellow citizens at this time of need and will do our very best to give necessary assistance to the health and wellbeing needs of the people affected by this pandemic," the press release quoted MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Ala Ahmad as saying.

In addition to MetLife Foundation's donation, MetLife employees globally will be able to donate to relief efforts and have their contributions matched by the Foundation.




















