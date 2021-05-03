Robi distributes Iftar among 25,000 poor

Robi has distributed Iftar among over 25,000 underprivileged people as part of its ongoing Iftar donation campaign in the first 15 days of Ramadan.

The private mobile operator has taken the initiative in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Rangpur in collaboration with Bidyanando Foundation.

Under the campaign, Robi is providing Iftar to people for every specific amount of recharge by Robi and Airtel customers. For every purchase of Tk 307 and Tk 349 bundle by Robi subscribers, Robi is donating Tk 25 to Bidyanondo Foundation on behalf of the customers. Similarly, for every purchase of Tk 298 and Tk 348 recharge bundle by Airtel subscribers, the company is donating Tk 25.

The Tk 307 recharge bundle offers 500 minutes and 500 MB data; while the Tk 349 recharge offers 8 GB data for Robi customers with 30 days validity. The Tk 298 recharge bundle offers 475 minutes and 2 GB data to Airtel users with 30 days validity; while the Tk 348 recharge bundle offers 8GB data and 300 minutes talk time with 28 days validity. -UNB























