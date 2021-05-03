Beximco Pharma profit rises by 62.38pc to Tk 383.7 in Jan-March

Video
Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (Beximco Pharma) net profit rose by 62.38 to Tk 383.7 million in the January-March this year compared to the same period in the last year, partly riding on Covid vaccine distribution in Bangladesh,.
Beximco Pharma's consolidated earnings per share rose to Tk 3.28 in the third quarter of the current fiscal year (2020-21) from Tk 2.02 a year earlier, according to a filing in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.
The company attributed part of the profit to the income from vaccine distribution and increased cash incentives from exports.
Beximco Pharma said it delivered five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the third quarter and reported Tk 383.7 million in income from vaccine distribution after deducting related expenses from fees.
Beximco Pharma signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India in 2020 to supply 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to the Bangladesh government.


