Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:40 PM
Abul Kalam Azad made WEF commissioner

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Special envoy of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Abul Kalam Azad has been appointed as a Commissioner of the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) "Global Commission on BiodiverCities by 2030" in this April.
As a Commissioner, the CVF special envoy will be a part of the Global Commission on BiodiverCities by 2030, a high-level commission with 25 world renowned experts and practitioners from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society, a press release said on Sunday.
"The Global Commission on BiodiverCities by 2030" is convened by the World Economic Forum in partnership with the Government of Colombia.
To realize the potential and reimagine cities of a nature-positive pathway in the infrastructure and built environment that could create over $3 trillion in business opportunities and 117 million jobs by 2030.
BSS adds: The WEF is collaborating with the Government of Colombia on a new global initiative that will support city governments, businesses and citizens around the world to create an urban development model that is in harmony with nature: BiodiverCities by 2030.
The commission merges the latest research with practical solutions in the service of sustainable, inclusive and nature-positive urban development.
The Global Commission on BiodiverCities will advise on the development of a shared concept, framework and forward-looking perspective to integrate cities with nature.


