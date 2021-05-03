Video
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:40 PM
Business

E-CAB members can send $10,000 abroad a year

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) organization members can send $10,000 a year abroad for logical expenses of the current account without approval. The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular in this regard on Sunday.
The central bank circular said, "From now on, international credit and prepaid cards of $2,000 can be issued in the name of the designated officer of the institution concerned within the annual quota limit."
However, remittances through cards and under the conventional banking system cannot exceed $10,000. Authorized dealer banks will comply with foreign exchange transaction regulations, tax / VAT deduction and deposit and e-cab recommendations.
Appreciating the circular issued by Bangladesh Bank, the concerned people said that at this new circular e-commerce operators' small amount expenditures could be made abroad without the approval of the central bank. As a result, there is no need to face any problem of remittance.
Regarding the announced policy, the concerned of Bangladesh Bank said that the foreign transaction system is being updated in a timely manner. The remittance facility will facilitate e-commerce business activities.


