Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:40 PM
Traders raise edible oil price turning kitchen market volatile

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Traders raise edible oil price turning kitchen market volatile

Traders raise edible oil price turning kitchen market volatile

Edible oil merchants unilaterally enhanced price of cooking oil last week after the Commerce Ministry had rejected a proposal of edible oil importers to hike the price following the rise of the commodity price in the international market.
It seems edible oil importers and distributors are using their monopoly disregarding the relevant ministry and the government taking consumers hostage in the fasting month of Ramadan and ahead of the the Eid festival.
Earlier the government agreed to substantially increase edible oil price just before Ramadan but within few days importers started pressurizing  the government to raise it again. They unilaterally enforced higher price this week to destabilize the market and create an anarchic situation.
Traders said prices of both packed and unpacked edible oil went up as big merchants raised the prices by Tk 5 a litre to Tk 144 from Tk 139 a litre.
They have already increased the prices although the commerce ministry is yet to take a decision. The prices of soya bean oil and palm oil increased by Tk 4-5 a litre over the week- end. A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil sold for Tk 139-144 while a five litre container sold for Tk 650-660 on Friday.
Unpacked soya bean oil sold for Tk 125-128 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 115-120 a litre on Friday. Rice price remained high with medium quality being sold for Tk 52-56 a kg. Standard Miniket rice sold for Tk 60-65. Najirshail sold for Tk 68-70.
Onion- another politically sensitive cooking item used in large quantity in Ramadan also saw sharp price hike last week ending Friday. Vendors say the supply situation is good but since they have to buy at higher price, they are also charging higher price from buyers.
Locally produced onion price increased by Tk 5 a kg over the week and sold for Tk 40-45 a kg. Imported variety sold for Tk 32-35 a kg. The prices of red lentil remained unchanged over the week. Coarse lentil sold for Tk 65-70 while medium-quality one sold for Tk 85-90 in market on Friday.
The fine red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg on the day. Eggs were cheaper last week.
Refined sugar retailed at Tk 68-70 a kg while the locally produced was retailed at Tk 70. Beef prices remained high selling at Tk 570-600 a kg. Mutton sold for Tk 800-900 in the city. Broiler sold for Tk 135-140 a kg in the city on Friday.
The prices of most vegetables were stable on high side, selling at a range from Tk 40 to Tk 60 a kg for different items.
Fish prices were almost unchanged. Ruhita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260 depending on size and quality. However low cost Pangs and Tilapia dominated the market.


