Very difficult to understand Coronavirus, says Quader

Roads and Bridges Minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that the dream project Padma Bridge will be opened for traffic movement in June 2022.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Quader said this at an exchange meeting with officials of Sylhet Zone, BRTC and BRTA this morning while he virtually joined the meeting from his official residence.

The work of the entire bridge structure has been completed with the installation of the latest girder of the viaduct at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge yesterday, he informed.

Stating that the progress of the construction work of the main bridge has been 93.2% so far, the bridge minister said that the progress of river governance work is 63% while the overall progress of the project is 85.5%.

Earlier, the Bridges Division sought the extension in February this year as the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted project progress.

The Bridges Division sent the proposal for the time extension to the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Commission (PC) on February 2.

However, the Bridges Division informed the minister again that bridges can be opened for traffic by June 2022 despite the appeal for deadline extension until June 2023.

Obaidul Quader said, "It is very difficult to understand the character of Corona. There is no alternative to wearing mask and following health guidelines. We have to pay more attention to strict hygiene."

Quader also said the situation in India today is people are dying before going to the hospital, crying for a bed and oxygen, their crematorium and graveyard are unable to afford the corpse.

"We must now be extremely vigilant against the alarming message of infection and death rates in neighboring India, " he warned.

Stating that there is no reason to worry about the vaccine, the second man of the ruling party said that when a humanitarian leader like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina i, this difficult time will end one day.

