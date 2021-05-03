

Bangladesh-Indonesia ties get a boost



According to the agreement, potential export items from both countries would be allowed to enter with duty-free facility in each other's market. The two countries agreed to complete the signing of pending agreements on a fast-track basis. It will put importance on sector specific agenda and will expand the volume of bilateral trade and investment.



However, Indonesia is one of the first Muslim countries to recognize independent Bangladesh. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1972, they have been co-operating each other in regional and international arenas. The counties are partners in various organisations, particularly in international peacekeeping, the Developing 8 Countries, the Non-Aligned Movement, the World Trade Organization and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.



In the recent Consultations, both sides agreed to promote cooperation on multiple sectors including combating corruption, counter-terrorism, science and technology, export promotion, defence cooperation, climate change adaptation and mitigation, ethical migration, parliamentary exchange and pursuing sustainable development goals etc. It is easily understandable that the countries are strengthening bilateral ties with deeper engagements. More to it, it is important to note that ordinary passport holders can now visit both countries with on-arrival visas. This travelling facility will contribute to tourism sectors of both countries.



However, in the financial year 2019-20, trade between Bangladesh and Indonesia was of $1.8 billion. Currently, a huge trade deficit exists between the two countries, which is in favour of Indonesia. By considering the present status of bilateral trade relations, Bangladesh requested Indonesia for duty free access of readymade garments in its market. Moreover, Bangladesh sought market access to Indonesia's Halal trade. At the same Indonesia can invest in the agro processing sector of Bangladesh, which is a lucrative sector. Meanwhile, Indonesia imports medicines from Bangladesh.



Indonesia is a country of islands, advanced in maritime research and marine resource extraction. On the other hand blue economy has become an important sector for Bangladesh to explore for sustainable development. Hence, the two countries can expand technical cooperation in extraction of marine resources, deep sea fishing and protection of coastal zones.



Understandably in the days ahead, Bangladesh and Indonesia will enjoy closer ties, based on mutual cooperation and benefits.

Bangladesh and Indonesia arranged their first ever Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Thursday. The two countries stressed on the early signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). Bangladesh foreign secretary and Indonesia foreign ministry led respective delegations at the Consultations. Moreover, on the same day, the two foreign ministries signed a MoU on cooperation on diplomatic capacity building. The countries also agreed to exchange business delegations and organize frequent trade fairs.According to the agreement, potential export items from both countries would be allowed to enter with duty-free facility in each other's market. The two countries agreed to complete the signing of pending agreements on a fast-track basis. It will put importance on sector specific agenda and will expand the volume of bilateral trade and investment.However, Indonesia is one of the first Muslim countries to recognize independent Bangladesh. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1972, they have been co-operating each other in regional and international arenas. The counties are partners in various organisations, particularly in international peacekeeping, the Developing 8 Countries, the Non-Aligned Movement, the World Trade Organization and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.In the recent Consultations, both sides agreed to promote cooperation on multiple sectors including combating corruption, counter-terrorism, science and technology, export promotion, defence cooperation, climate change adaptation and mitigation, ethical migration, parliamentary exchange and pursuing sustainable development goals etc. It is easily understandable that the countries are strengthening bilateral ties with deeper engagements. More to it, it is important to note that ordinary passport holders can now visit both countries with on-arrival visas. This travelling facility will contribute to tourism sectors of both countries.However, in the financial year 2019-20, trade between Bangladesh and Indonesia was of $1.8 billion. Currently, a huge trade deficit exists between the two countries, which is in favour of Indonesia. By considering the present status of bilateral trade relations, Bangladesh requested Indonesia for duty free access of readymade garments in its market. Moreover, Bangladesh sought market access to Indonesia's Halal trade. At the same Indonesia can invest in the agro processing sector of Bangladesh, which is a lucrative sector. Meanwhile, Indonesia imports medicines from Bangladesh.Indonesia is a country of islands, advanced in maritime research and marine resource extraction. On the other hand blue economy has become an important sector for Bangladesh to explore for sustainable development. Hence, the two countries can expand technical cooperation in extraction of marine resources, deep sea fishing and protection of coastal zones.Understandably in the days ahead, Bangladesh and Indonesia will enjoy closer ties, based on mutual cooperation and benefits.