Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

YouTube fuss!

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir
Youtube is one of the largest online video-sharing platforms in the world powered by Google. Many types of videos ranging from entertainment to motivational to educational and vice versa are being shared. Now we can watch our favourite videos clearly on screen via YouTube without resorting to any backup files. Also we can make your own videos, upload it and ask for subscription.

However there is another side of the coin. It is heartening to avail so much useful services, at the same time, it is disappointing to note that Youtube has become a fuss for us. The most disturbing fact is that it contains faked videos. It is difficult to pinpoint which is fake and which is real. Celebrities gossips, political rumours are an added example to that. Political scammed videos and malicious depiction of the Prophet (pbuh) caused uproar in both local and international arena. Even cooking videos are not spared. The benefit goes to the person who gets viewing and subscription to the channel by videoing a fake video. According to Google, there are 99 lakh fake videos on Youtube.

The concerned Google authorities should invent some techniques to put a stop overflowing of fake videos that endangers society.
Nuzhat Rifa Ehsan
Baridhara, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
YouTube fuss!
Protect children from smartphone addiction
First day of my teaching career
Will Modi pay the price for complacence?
How the UN betrayed the women of Iran
What Bangladesh should learn from the recent C-19 spike in India?
Treatment for C-19 infected pregnant women
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?


Latest News
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft