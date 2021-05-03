YouTube fuss!

Dear Sir

Youtube is one of the largest online video-sharing platforms in the world powered by Google. Many types of videos ranging from entertainment to motivational to educational and vice versa are being shared. Now we can watch our favourite videos clearly on screen via YouTube without resorting to any backup files. Also we can make your own videos, upload it and ask for subscription.



However there is another side of the coin. It is heartening to avail so much useful services, at the same time, it is disappointing to note that Youtube has become a fuss for us. The most disturbing fact is that it contains faked videos. It is difficult to pinpoint which is fake and which is real. Celebrities gossips, political rumours are an added example to that. Political scammed videos and malicious depiction of the Prophet (pbuh) caused uproar in both local and international arena. Even cooking videos are not spared. The benefit goes to the person who gets viewing and subscription to the channel by videoing a fake video. According to Google, there are 99 lakh fake videos on Youtube.



The concerned Google authorities should invent some techniques to put a stop overflowing of fake videos that endangers society.

Nuzhat Rifa Ehsan

Baridhara, Dhaka