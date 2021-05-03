

Protect children from smartphone addiction



It is interesting to observe that smartphone in most cases has replaced the use of traditional toys that used to give to the children for their recreation as these days parents give smartphones to their children to keep them calm and quiet especially, during their feeding and play time.



Most of the parents usually say that they depend on smartphone when they manage their children to feed. Many of them love to watch cartoons while some love to watch dancing or music or many forms of childish entertainment. In some cases, they love to play games on smartphone. Above all, mobile phone has been a great attraction to the children of all ages.



Research found that most of the parents do not bother at all with the growing habit of using smartphone of their children, rather in many cases, they are found happy to see their children's different abilities to use smartphone. Most parents do not find anything wrong with this preoccupation with technology and social media and go on unnoticing the harmful effects of too much screen time on their kids.



Truly, compared with children growing up in the rural areas the children in the cities are exposing more addiction to smartphone in their daily life. Electronic screens allure them so profoundly that they prefer playing with it to playing outside with their peers. This type of practice ultimately leads them to smartphone addiction, exposing more serious threats for them. .



It is obvious that engaging over mobile phone use, many parents have likely less attention to their children, this may lead to more parenting stress and damage parent-child relationship. Many mothers are found to chat with their friends and family members while feeding and managing children, which affect children significantly to use smartphone as they follow their mothers and caretakers the most. Similarly, research indicates that children learn smartphone habit from their parents.



In the time of unprecedented Covid-19, children are forced to stay at home amid the uncertain school closures. Mobile addiction among the children and the teens has increased manifolds these days. Research reveals that the prolonged closure of schools is affecting the mental health of the young learners. They are choosing virtual platform as the best alternative to pass their time which impacts their life negatively.



Since then online education has been the only way to continue teaching and learning. For this, the use of smartphone has been so vital to get into the opportunity of online education that has made smartphone more accessible to the children as the parents find no options to give their children smartphone to help their virtual education continue.



Not only children and teens have got scopes to spend more times with smartphones or notebook than going through their books due to education paradigm shifting. But many times the young learners misuse the opportunity leading them to be addicted online. Studies reveal that the teens and youth check their phones upwards of 150 times a day. It is well documented that every youth spends more than 3 hours average in a day on social media. They do not want to miss any post by their peers, rather there finds a constant competition to upload photos among themselves.



The youth are the greatest in number in using online platforms in the country and gradually, they are being isolated from the real touch of world. They are found behaving in artificial taste leading to the verge of their extinction of moral values which accelerate in choosing self-destruction, feeling hollowness in their minds as they hardly downturn themselves from online stand.



According to health experts, because of spending long hours sitting before digital screens children may face physical and psychological disorder such as eye fatigue and impairment in visual acuity, focus ability to concentrate. Further, it may cause headaches and other health problems.

In most case, due to addiction to smartphone and other electronic devices, they are likely to lose their creativity and spontaneous thinking ability. Experts warn that getting engrossed in internet-based technologies may disrupt the social and functional skills of the children along with their normal sleeping and class concentration.



However, it is worrying that in most cases, parents have failed to prevent children from the addiction of smartphone. It is not unusual if we see that a boy or a girl in their ten has a Facebook account of their own as there is no age restriction to access online. But in all regards, parents and teachers cannot deny their responsibilities to save the children from smartphone addiction. To this end, we must be cautious that the wrong use of smartphone may make our children unsmart, leading to irreparable loss for our kids--that must be addressed.

The writer teaches at

Prime University & research

scholar at the IBS















