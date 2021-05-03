

First day of my teaching career



Her younger sister Syeda Amena Banu was a simple and amiable girl who breath her last as a teen-ager in 1966 as a result of renal failure. Her untimely demise cast a permanent pall of gloom over the minds of her brother and sisters especially the eldest sister Sufia. Younger to Amena Sayeda Rezina Banu, Chhutu who became a Physician and after serving in Libya for sometime is now back in Bangladesh, busy with her private practice.



The youngest sister Sayeda Selina Banu Moni is a senior Dental Surgeon who served in the Jatiyo Sangshad for twelve years and is now with the Government Dental College, Mirpur, Dhaka. She is married to Engineer Mustafizul Haque Chowdhury, Member of the Rural Electrification Board. Their only brother Syed Nashrullah Mamun is also a Physician, a Skin Specialist and an entrepreneur. His wife Shehlina is also a Physician. They both severed in Iran for a while. Dr. Shehlina is now working with the DFID, UK in Bangladesh.



Seventeen days after the sudden shocking and premature demise of my father-in-law Syed Safiullah, our second son Tahmid Ibne Mizan Topu was born on the 7th of October, 1964. In him Sufia found some solace as if her father had returned in the form of her younger son who resembled his maternal grandfather. Apart from this memorable event something of great significance happened in my life in October 1964: I was appointed as a Lecturer of Political Science in the Dhaka University. Coming back to the beloved Alma Mater where I passed four vibrant and thriving years as a student, was like coming home. An all together new dimension began enriching my life and career. The memories are unforgettable.



October has always been my favourite month. It is the harbinger of misty, mellow and opulent late autumn in Bengal. Though it is part of Sharat, the Bengali autumn it is to me, the Ashar of Hemanta, the slightly chilly late autumn of Bengal. The first significant change in my career was in October 1964. The second significant change my joining the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) under circumstances compelled by the dictatorial government of the day also came in October 1967.



The government's efforts were evidently for weeding out dissenting voices from the Universities. It felt that as teachers they might contaminate the students with their explosive ideas. On the contrary, it had no objection to allow such dissidents to join government service as in that case they would become "cogs in the wheel"! However, this is a later story.



As for October 1964 it opened for me the magnificent portals of the academic world. I was excited beyond measure as I joined my job as a Lecturer in Political Science. I was warmly welcomed by affectionate teachers of Political Science and other departments. The Head of Political Science Professor G W Chowdhury, Reader Dr Mozaffar Ahmed Chowdhury, veteran teacher Abdur Razzak and other senior teachers such as Syed Maksud Ali, Hassan Zaman, Nur Mohammad Miah and Dr Mahfuzul Haque joyfully received me in the club of teachers.



Another young teacher M. Rashiduzzzaman who taught us in the Honours classes and went abroad for PhD. He came back in 1965 to find me as a colleague. Dr A K Nazmul Karim and Mohammad Afsar Uddin of the Sociology Department of which I was a student for about a month, were also elated at what they considered the return of the renegade with a difference.



Needless to say my thrill in becoming a young member of the community of teachers was unparalleled. Now I could go and have tea and chat with my former teachers and present colleagues in the teachers' cafeteria during the day and the teachers club in Nilkhet during evenings. I mention these centre's first because of my irresistible inclination to spend hours in friendly and meaningful exchanges over numerous cups of tea and snacks.



The core of my new career as a University teacher was naturally teaching. The memory of the first class of my first day as teacher is somewhat blurred. Nevertheless, I remember that my heartbeat quickened as I faced some thirty boys and girls, first year BA Honours students who were hardly three or four years younger to me. Their eyes were curious and faces alight with enigmatic smile. I felt as if they were measuring and subjecting me to an instant but thorough test.



I knew that feeling nervous would not do. So I brought forth all my bravado and wit to face this encounter of a different kind, the task was not easy as I spotted some familiar faces including that of my eldest sister-in-law Sayeda Zohora Banu, Jesu. The searching stares of the students were accompanied by their apparent lack of attention to my artificially pedantic lecture. The shuffling sounds and resigned sighs of the fresh students told me that I was on the wrong path.



With my experience as a public speaker and former student leader I immediately changed tracks. I started telling a now receptive class some humorous anecdotes which eventually led to the lesson of the day. The students were tricked but not unhappy. At the end of the class I could hear their appreciative comments and felt their spontaneous admiration. My day was made. I had passed my first test as a raw University teacher.



From the very first day of my life as a teacher, I realized that there was no royal road to teaching. Like learning this too was a hard task. Inherent talent and instinctive intelligence may contribute to great inspiration. Nevertheless, as in the case of genius so also in teaching. It is only "ten percent inspiration and ninety percent perspiration"!



As students we were often told by our seniors not to give much attention to or thoroughly study those chapters from which questions have been set in the previous year. That meant we usually skipped those chapters and marked them 'not needed'. As a teacher, I found that no chapter could be thus ignored. Whether you studied it or not while you were a student, you had to learn it anew and impart the lessons to your students.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being

published regularly as "The Symphony

of Our Times".







