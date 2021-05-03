190 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, May 2: A total of 190 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the division in three days.

Some 65 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 31,869 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 482 people have, so far, died of the virus.

The highest 294 patients died in Bogura and the second highest 69 people died in Rajshahi District.

Apart from this, 18 people died in Chapainawabganj, 33 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 17 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 28,003 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,607 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

