Nine drown in five districts

Eight minor children including two siblings and an elderly woman drowned in separate water bodies in five districts- Rajshahi, Chandpur, Khagrachhari, Patuakhali and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bagha and Bagmara upazilas of the district in two days.

A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Nayan Hossain was the son of Sajdar Rahman, a resident of Bashayesta Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Jotoraghan High School in the area.

Local sources said he drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 3pm while he was taking bath in it.

Later, the deceased's family members rescued him and rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sharmin Jahan declared him dead.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Afsana Khatun, 9, was the daughter of Aminul Islam, a resident of Mirzapur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said she drowned in a pond nearby her house while taking bath in it in the morning.

After searching, the family members found her floating on the water and recovered it.

CHANDPUR: A minor boy and his grandmother drowned in a canal in Rajrajeshwar Union of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Saifin Hossain, 8, son of Nasima Khatun, and his grandmother Mamtaz Begum, 60, of Shilarchar Pradhania Village of the union.

The incident occurred at around 10am in Pradhania Bari area when Saifin was playing with other children.

According to the relatives, while playing he fell down into the canal next to their house.

When his grandmother Mamtaz was informed by the other children she rushed to the canal to rescue him but she downed too.

Later, the family members rescued them and took to Chandpur Government General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: Three children including two siblings drowned in a hilly stream, locally known as Chhara, in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Khumram Tripura and Abraham Tripura, sons of Sumon Tripura, and Pranti Tripura, son of Tapan Tripura, residents of Karigarpara area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchhari Police Station Dulal Hossain said the three children went to a stream in the morning for taking a bath.

Locals started searching as they did not return home after a long time.

Later, their bodies were found in the water, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha, 5, daughter of Md Zahir of Uttar Laxmipur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ayesha fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Priyanka Chowdhury declared Ayesha dead.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Ali, 10, son of Sajedul Islam of Monpirit Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.

Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nilufar Yasmin said Jihad lived in his parental grandmother's house in Monpiriti area as his parents live in Dhaka for work purpose.

However, Jihad fell in a canal in the area at around 6pm while he was playing beside it along with some friends.

Later, locals rescued him from the canal and took to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.





