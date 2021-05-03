

Obituary

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital in India.

According to family sources, he was suffering from kidney disease for the last two years.

In December last year, he along with his wife Sharmin Jahan went to Delhi for treatment. While undergoing treatment there, they both became infected by coronavirus on April 14.

Later, Liton was shifted to an ICU of a Delhi hospital. He recovered from corona illness on April 30. But after a severe brain stroke, he died in the ICU on May 1.

President and General Secretary of Jamalpur Zila Press Club Advocate Eusuf Ali and Soeb Hossain expressed deep shock at the demise of Journalist Liton.

He left behind wife, a daughter, a son, a host of relatives, and well-wishers to mourn his death.







