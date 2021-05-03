Video
Vegetable prices soar at Lohagara

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

The photo shows vegetables put on sale in a Lohagara market. photo: observer

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, May 2: Amid lockdown and Ramadan, consumers in Lohagara Upazila of the district are experiencing high prices of vegetables.
The vegetable prices started to go up suddenly in the upazila; low-income and day-earning people have been in disarray.
Vegetable traders in Padua Bazar of the upazila said, the price hike has been created due to fall in the supply of vegetables.
In a two day visit, Friday and Saturday, to different bazaars in Lohagara, it was found an abnormal soaring-up of vegetable prices after two/three days of the lockdown; under different excuses, all vegetable prices are charged double prices.
At present, per kg brinjal is selling at Tk 60 from Tk 30 two days back, cucumber at Tk 60, parable at Tk 60 from 40, okra at Tk 60 from 25; and per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 50 from Tk 10.
A van driver Asadul who came to purchase vegetables said, the lockdown has brought down his daily income, and seeing the increased prices of the items, he has become frustrated.
"We are poor and living on hand to mouth. If the pricing-up continues, how we will survive!"
Consumer Asma Begum said, "I see all vegetable prices up suddenly. How will we general consumers afford?"
I demanded bazaar monitoring from upazila administration, she added.
Padua Bazar's retail trader Abdul Karim said, all vegetable prices have gone up amid the lockdown. For the price-up we have to face bargain from purchasers, he added.
Wholesaler Samad said, vegetable supply has declined in the bazaar due to lockdown; so prices have increased for the supply fall.
"We are purchasing vegetables from outside markets at higher rates and selling at higher prices," he explained.
"We are also counting extra transporting charges", he mentioned.


