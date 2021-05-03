Video
Home Countryside

Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Gafargaon

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, May 2: A young man reportedly committed suicide due to a family feud in Koraitala area under Gafargaon Municipality in the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Arif, 22, son of Mofidul Islam, a resident of the area. According to family and local sources, Arif ate poison at night due to a family feud and fell sick. Later, his family members rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
He died at around 10 am on Friday while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Gafargaon Municipality Councillor Sohrab Hossain confirmed the incident.


