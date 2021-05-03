Four electrocuted in three districts

Four people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali and Bhola, on Thursday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people were electrocuted and another received injuries in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Alfaz Uddin, 27, son of Alim Uddin, and his employee Amit, 26. Alfaz was an internet service provider in Jamirdia area of the upazila.

Local sources said Amit came in contact with a live electric wire when he climbed to the tin-roof of one Tanvir's house in the area at around 12:30pm to provide internet connection, which left him critically injured.

Alfaz and his father Alim Uddin also received injuries when they tried to save Amit at that time. The trio were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alfaz and Amit dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A truck driver was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Saiful Islam Roni, 41, son of Abul Hashem, was a resident of Uttar Daulatpur Union under Bagmara Union in Lalmai Upazila of Cumilla.

Local sources said Saiful Islam came in contact with a live electric wire at Madani Brick Field in Palti Village of the upazila at night while he was parking his vehicle, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Md Rubel was the son of Md Sadeque Mia, a resident of Ward No. 11 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Local sources said Rubel came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a water pump in a house of the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.







