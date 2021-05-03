Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Countryside

Four electrocuted in three districts

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondents

Four people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali and Bhola, on Thursday.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two people were electrocuted and another received injuries in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Alfaz Uddin, 27, son of Alim Uddin, and his employee Amit, 26. Alfaz was an internet service provider in Jamirdia area of the upazila.
Local sources said Amit came in contact with a live electric wire when he climbed to the tin-roof of one Tanvir's house in the area at around 12:30pm to provide internet connection, which left him critically injured.
Alfaz and his father Alim Uddin also received injuries when they tried to save Amit at that time. The trio were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alfaz and Amit dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A truck driver was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Saiful Islam Roni, 41, son of Abul Hashem, was a resident of Uttar Daulatpur Union under Bagmara Union in Lalmai Upazila of Cumilla.
Local sources said Saiful Islam came in contact with a live electric wire at Madani Brick Field in Palti Village of the upazila at night while he was parking his vehicle, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Md Rubel was the son of Md Sadeque Mia, a resident of Ward No. 11 under Lalmohan Municipality.
Local sources said Rubel came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a water pump in a house of the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
He was taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
190 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Nine drown in five districts
Obituary
Vegetable prices soar at Lohagara
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Gafargaon
Four electrocuted in three districts
Historic May Day observed in districts
2.5 lakh meters current net seized


Latest News
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft