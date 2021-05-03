Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Countryside

Historic May Day observed in districts

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Barishal Unit of Jatiyo Sramik Federation brought out a rally in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the May Day. photo: observer

Barishal Unit of Jatiyo Sramik Federation brought out a rally in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the May Day. photo: observer

The historic May Day was observed in the districts of the country and elsewhere across the world with due respect to the rights of the labourers.
The day is a public holiday.
The day was first observed on May 1 in 1890 after it was declared by the first International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889. It was declared for the workers in Paris to dedicate every year on May 1 as the 'Workers Day of International Unity and Solidarity.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration held a virtual meeting.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest. Additional DC (General) Chawdhury Rowson Islam chaired it.
Speakers laid emphasis on supporting the outstanding contribution of people who are working hard for development in the country and abroad.
They added, these people are playing key role in continuing the progress in productivity, financial growth, and foreign remittance.
Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP)  Mollah Azad Hossain (Administration and Crime), Bus Owners Association's Vice-President Babul Halder, Associate Professor of the Sharawrdhy College Shahin Reaz, lawyers,  freedom fighters, and journalists were connected to the meeting.
BARISHAL: On the occasion, rally and discussion meeting were held in the district by different worker and labourer organisations.
District committees of Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Jatiyo Sramik Federation (JSF), Bangladesh Trade Union Kendro (TUK), and Jatiyo Nari Sramik Trade Union Kendro (JNSTUK) organised various programmes including rally and discussion meetings. They reiterated the demand for establishing rights to fair wage.
BSD brought out a colourful rally from its office at Fakirbari area of the upazila in the morning. After parading different areas of the town, the rally gathered on the Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises.
In demand of ensuring labourers' health safety, introducing rationing system, providing relief, paying salary and Eid bonus, a demonstration was also held.
KHULNA: To mark the day, food items were given to 500 distressed, jobless easy bike and three wheeler drivers on Saturday in the district.
The food items were distributed by State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP, as relief assistance amid Covid-19 pandemic.
The distribution was made at a function held in front of the Joint Director's Labour Office premises according to the health safety guidelines.
As chief guest, the State Minister said, the government is continuing distribution of food items in order to reduce hardship of the helpless people amid the pandemic.
Of the May Day, she said, it is the red letter day for the labourers to get established of their rights.
She mentioned, the government is working tirelessly to mitigate  hardship of the poor and labourers.
The  function was organised by district administration. It was addressed by Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque as guest of honour.
It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain.
Among others, Additional Divisional Commissioner Sayed Robiul Alam, Additional Metropolis Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, General Secretary of the city unit of Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Deputy Director of the Local Government of Khulna Deputy Commissioner Office Md Iqbal Hossain, Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali, Director of the Joint Director of Labour Md Mizanur Rahman, and President of Khulna Union of Journalists Mahbub Alam Sohag were present at the function.
Earlier, the state minister joined a meeting at Shaheed Hadis Park. City and District Unit Sramik League organised it on the occasion of  the  May Day. Later, she distributed rice, pulse, sugar, and vermicelli, among 650 labourers.
It was attended, among others, by KCC mayor and Akteruzzaman Babu, MP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
190 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Nine drown in five districts
Obituary
Vegetable prices soar at Lohagara
Young man ‘commits suicide’ at Gafargaon
Four electrocuted in three districts
Historic May Day observed in districts
2.5 lakh meters current net seized


Latest News
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft