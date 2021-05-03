Historic May Day observed in districts



Barishal Unit of Jatiyo Sramik Federation brought out a rally in the city on Saturday on the occasion of the May Day. photo: observer

The day is a public holiday.

The day was first observed on May 1 in 1890 after it was declared by the first International Congress of Socialist Parties in Europe on July 14, 1889. It was declared for the workers in Paris to dedicate every year on May 1 as the 'Workers Day of International Unity and Solidarity.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration held a virtual meeting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest. Additional DC (General) Chawdhury Rowson Islam chaired it.

Speakers laid emphasis on supporting the outstanding contribution of people who are working hard for development in the country and abroad.

They added, these people are playing key role in continuing the progress in productivity, financial growth, and foreign remittance.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Mollah Azad Hossain (Administration and Crime), Bus Owners Association's Vice-President Babul Halder, Associate Professor of the Sharawrdhy College Shahin Reaz, lawyers, freedom fighters, and journalists were connected to the meeting.

BARISHAL: On the occasion, rally and discussion meeting were held in the district by different worker and labourer organisations.

District committees of Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Jatiyo Sramik Federation (JSF), Bangladesh Trade Union Kendro (TUK), and Jatiyo Nari Sramik Trade Union Kendro (JNSTUK) organised various programmes including rally and discussion meetings. They reiterated the demand for establishing rights to fair wage.

BSD brought out a colourful rally from its office at Fakirbari area of the upazila in the morning. After parading different areas of the town, the rally gathered on the Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises.

In demand of ensuring labourers' health safety, introducing rationing system, providing relief, paying salary and Eid bonus, a demonstration was also held.

KHULNA: To mark the day, food items were given to 500 distressed, jobless easy bike and three wheeler drivers on Saturday in the district.

The food items were distributed by State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, MP, as relief assistance amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The distribution was made at a function held in front of the Joint Director's Labour Office premises according to the health safety guidelines.

As chief guest, the State Minister said, the government is continuing distribution of food items in order to reduce hardship of the helpless people amid the pandemic.

Of the May Day, she said, it is the red letter day for the labourers to get established of their rights.

She mentioned, the government is working tirelessly to mitigate hardship of the poor and labourers.

The function was organised by district administration. It was addressed by Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque as guest of honour.

It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain.

Among others, Additional Divisional Commissioner Sayed Robiul Alam, Additional Metropolis Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam, General Secretary of the city unit of Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Deputy Director of the Local Government of Khulna Deputy Commissioner Office Md Iqbal Hossain, Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali, Director of the Joint Director of Labour Md Mizanur Rahman, and President of Khulna Union of Journalists Mahbub Alam Sohag were present at the function.

Earlier, the state minister joined a meeting at Shaheed Hadis Park. City and District Unit Sramik League organised it on the occasion of the May Day. Later, she distributed rice, pulse, sugar, and vermicelli, among 650 labourers.

It was attended, among others, by KCC mayor and Akteruzzaman Babu, MP.







