Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:38 PM
Myanmar enters fourth month under junta

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

YANGON, May 2:  Explosions rocked Myanmar's largest city Yangon on Saturday as protesters held flash marches for democracy, defying a brutal junta that has held onto power for three bloody months.
The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, bringing an abrupt end to Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The power grab triggered a massive uprising which authorities have tried to quell with lethal force and live ammunition.
As Myanmar entered its fourth month under military rule on Saturday, protesters in commercial hub Yangon -- an epicentre of unrest with a heavy security presence -- staged flash demonstrations, marching rapidly through the streets to avoid confrontation with police and soldiers.
Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days, killing at least five people on Sunday, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.
The protests, after a spell of dwindling crowds and what appeared to be more restraint by the security forces, were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution". "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a         statement.    -AFP


