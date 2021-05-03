Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Foreign News

Fauci recommends India lockdown as cases surge

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

NEW DELHI, May 2: India should go into lockdown for several weeks to arrest the current devastating surge in Covid cases, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said in comments published Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has resisted imposing a national lockdown after a nationwide shutdown a year ago caused widespread human suffering and a painful economic hit.
"I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things," the Indian Express daily quoted Fauci as saying in an interview.
"But also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country," he said.
"And if you shut down, you don't have to shut down for six months. You can shut down temporarily to put an end to the cycle of transmission," he added.
"No one likes to lock down the country... But if you do it just for a few weeks, you could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak."
India recorded more than 400,000 new cases on Saturday and added more than seven million infections in April, overwhelming its health care system in many places.
Many states have imposed heavy restrictions on activity, particularly in the western state of Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi where hospitals are at breaking point.
The hard-hit capital extended its shutdown for another week on Saturday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Next major war will be ‘very different’: Lloyd Austin
Myanmar enters fourth month under junta
Fauci recommends India lockdown as cases surge
China’s economic growth may have ‘peaked’, will ‘wane’ for rest of 2021
WB announces partial lockdown, bans all gatherings
No clampdown on info: India SC warns in big Covid hearing
Biden marks 100th day at rally promoting big spending plans
First autonomous ship preps for maiden voyage


Latest News
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft