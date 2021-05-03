China’s economic growth may have ‘peaked’, will ‘wane’ for rest of 2021

BEIJING, May 2: The "peak" of China's economic growth has already passed or will soon do so and momentum will only "wane" further for the remainder of the year, analysts said, after slowing domestic and overseas demand led to lower-than-expected sentiment in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors in April.

The results of the official purchasing managers' indices (PMI) released on Friday indicated a modest cooling economic activity in the first month of the second quarter following on from a record year-on-year growth rate of

The official manufacturing PMI - a survey of sentiment among factory owners - fell to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Friday. The result was below expected. A reading above 50 indicating growth in sector activity, while a reading below the mark represents contraction. The higher the reading above 50, the faster the pace of expansion.

April's Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI - which largely measures sentiment among smaller, mostly private firms - rose from an 11-month low of 50.6 in March to 51.9 in April. This signalled the strongest sector activity since December 2020, albeit one that was modest overall. The official non-manufacturing PMI - which measures morale in the services and construction sectors - fell to 54.9 in April from 56.3 in March. The reading was also below expected.

The weakening of economic data also suggests Beijing will slow its moves to curb economic stimulus, at least for now, Lu said. "The PMI readings suggest market concerns over an imminent [People's Bank of China] tightening are overdone. We maintain our view that Beijing will stick to its 'no sharp shift' commitment when normalising its policy stance in coming months, especially considering the increasing growth divergence among regions and rising credit risks," said Lu.

Within the official non-manufacturing index, service sector sentiment fell to 54.4 in April from 55.2 in March, while construction sector morale fell to 57.4 from 62.3. The employment also fell to 48.7 in April from 49.7 in March.

-SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST







