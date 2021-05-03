Video
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:38 PM
Sports

ManC on brink of title as Chelsea tighten grip on fourth place

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

LONDON, May  2: Manchester City were on the brink of clinching the Premier League title after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Chelsea maintained their hold on fourth place after beating Fulham by the same scoreline.
Pep Guardiola's side moved 13 points clear at the top thanks to second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres at Selhurst Park.
City will be crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool on Sunday.
If United avoid defeat, City can seal the title with a victory against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday.
City, who surrendered the title to Liverpool last season, overcame a mediocre first half with two goals in 84 seconds.
Aguero, making only his sixth league start of an injury-plagued season, broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when he ran onto Benjamin Mendy's long pass and slammed a half-volley into the roof of the net from 10 yards.
It was only his fourth goal of what club record scorer Aguero has announced will be his final season with City.
Spanish forward Torres gave a glimpse of his potential when he fired home from the edge of the area in the 59th minute.
City's 11th successive away victory in the Premier League equalled the English top-flight record.
They were languishing in 14th place in late November.
City have already won the League Cup this season and could also add the Champions League to their haul.
On Tuesday, City will attempt to reach their first Champions League final when they defend a 2-1 lead in the semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
"We can start to think about it and put it in the fridge. The Premier League is already there, it is in our hands. We need one more victory," Guardiola said.
"I'm absolutely delighted with that after the Champions League. We could not play with much rhythm. We struggled a little bit but in the second half we deserved it.
"I will check on the Liverpool game. It's in our hands and now we will give everything to beat PSG."
Meanwhile, Kai Havertz's double saw Chelsea beat struggling Fulham in the west London derby as they warmed-up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with a convincing win.    -AFP


