Sri Lanka 'safe' to win before noon, says  Meteorology department

Sri Lankan cricket team is 5 wickets away to win the Walton Test series 1-0. The team management is relying on two spinners-Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama and hoping to get the victory before lunch.

"Yes, if they achieve this in the first half, they are "safe" from the rain threat", Ms. Shiroman Jayawardena, the Director of the Sri Lanka's Meteorology department said exclusively over the telephone.

"There's a high possibility of rain in the afternoon. There will be thunderstorms after 3.00 pm".







