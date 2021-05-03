Video
Monday, 3 May, 2021
Home Sports

BCB to provide financial assistance to domestic cricketers

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced two crore taka's incentive package for domestic cricketers.
Due to unavoidable Covid-19 circumstances, all domestic cricketing affairs were postponed till further announcement. So, most of the local players have been going through hardship. The parent organization of country's cricket extended its hand for these players.
BCB will provide financial incentive to 1720 men and women cricketers most of whom are outside the existing contract system, says a BCB media release conveyed on Saturday.
Contracted women cricketers however, will be eligible for the assistance under which around Taka two crore will be distributed. The Board's initiative, covering 1432 men and 288 women players, was taken at the advice of BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon as a token of support to cricketers affected by the disruption of domestic competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.     
The players selected to receive the incentive are from various domestic events under the jurisdiction of the Board including the Dhaka Premier League, Dhaka First, Second and Third Division leagues, Women's National, Emerging and Under 19 teams, Women's National Cricket League, Premier Division and First Division leagues.
BCB provided monetary assistance to domestic players last year as well.


