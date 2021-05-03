New captain and young team for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh Most of the senior Sri Lankan players will be dropped / rested for the forthcoming tour of Bangladesh, it is reliably learnt here.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh on May 16 and play three ODIs on this tour. The series will be a part of the World Cup Super League.

The team will have several young players. Even the present ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne is also likely to be replaced and either Dasun Shanaka or Kusal Jenith Perera may be asked to lead the side.

The decision to send a young team was taken by the selectors in consultation with the team head coach Mickey Arthur in the recent meeting they had in Kandy.

Before finalizing the young team for the tour, the concerned gentleman will personally speak to the senior players and particularly to Dimuth and take them /him in confidence and explain that for the betterment of the game in the country, the team for the future will be tried out on this tour.







