Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:37 PM
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2021

Imrul, Shakib, Mustafiz named for preliminary ODI squad

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 23-member preliminary squad on Saturday for Sri Lanka's Tour of Bangladesh this month keeping the name of Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.
Imrul represented Red and Green's in ODIs in 2018 for the last time, who played red ball game wearing national cap in 2019. Shakib in the contrary skipped New Zealand tour to stay aside his expectant wife and withdrew name from Sri Lanka tour to play IPL matches. Mustafizur Rahman is also in India now to play IPL, who is not under BCB's consideration for Test matches.
All the players from New Zealand tour but Al-Amin Hossain are considered for the upcoming series. Shakib, Imrul, Taijul Islam and Shohidul Islam are the new addition to the squad.
Players will start camp from today at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and will continue till May 9 amidst which they will get rest on May 6. After the Edi-ul-Fitr leave, the camp will resume on May 18.
Sri Lanka are expected to arrive in Dhaka on May 16 to play three One-dayers.
Squad
Tamim Iqbal Khan, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Shohidul Islam.


