Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:37 PM
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers on verge of defeat after off-key batting

Taijul crafts five wickets

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

Sri Lankan players appeal against the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (C) during the fourth day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh are still 260 runs away to avoid defeat in the 2nd and last of the two-match Test series after the end of day-4. Guests lost top five batsmen to post 177 runs on the board hurrying a mammoth target of 437 runs.
All of the Bangladesh top order batsmen got start and threw their wickets cheaply. The three consecutive fifties, Tamim Iqbal failed to carry on his form in need. The opener managed quick 24 off 26 before being caught at sleep. Tamim's opening partner Saif Hasan showed emergency and his rush of blood paid the wicket scoring 34 runs.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque were also impatient in the middle though they had one more day to go. Both the southpaw were defeated to the turn of Lankan spinners. Shanto gathered 26 runs while Mominul collected 32 runs. Good looking Mushfiqur Rahim went out playing a bad looking shot after scoring 40 runs.
Mehidy Miraz and Liton Das were in the crease with 14 and four runs respectively, when the game of the day was stopped due to bad light, which consumed 12 overs of the day.
Spinner duo Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared all the wickets between themselves. Mendis claimed three and Jayawickrama took two wickets.
Earlier, Sri Lanka declared their 2nd innings at 194 for nine resuming batting from overnight's 17 for two. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne continued butchering, who picked up a fifty. The opener amassed 66 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva was the next Lankan batter to be mentioned. He missed a fifty for nine runs.
Spinner Taijul Islam scalped five wickets, which is the 8th five-for of Taijul. Besides, Mehidy Miraz took two wickets while Taskin Ahmed and Saif Hasan shared one wicket each.
Sri Lanka declared their 1st innings piling up 493 runs losing seven wickets and wrapped up Bangladesh for 251 runs. Lankans however, decided to bat on despite they had option to invite Bangladesh for follow-on.
The 1st Test of the series ended in a draw and hosts are close to the title by 1-0 winning today.


