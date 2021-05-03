

Two young scientists of DU turn waste wealth

HM Ranju and Pijush Dutta, the two DU students, started the project with the slogan 'waste is not problem, waste is wealth' and built a plant in Tushardhara area of Matuail in the capital.

The two young scientists started working on setting up the plant on November 14 last year which ended on March 17 this year.

Their machine started producing fuel, gas, activated carbon, organic manure and bio-fuel from March 27.

According to the two inventors, the profit is 25 percent of the cost. Apart from this, it is possible to produce seven types of products. With the machine, wastes are transformed into fuel, petroleum gas, activated carbon, bio-fuel, dry ice, dry compost and liquid compost.

"Besides, electricity can also be generated through the technology by adding some necessary materials...It will cost TK5-5.75 per unit," Ranju and Pijush told The Daily Observer.

If this technology is used in all the municipalities and city corporations of the country, they can produce 306,619 tonnes of fuel oil, 1,061,082 tonnes of bio-fuel and 30,64,190 metric tonnes of organic manure and 971,583 metric tonnes of dry ice every year, Ranju said

"The total amount of fuel oil and bio0fuel we produce is 1,367,901 metric tonnes which will be able to meet 30 percent fuel demand of our country," said Ranju.

He further added that there is no chance of toxic gas emissions from bio-fuel.

The two students believe that with proper management of this waste, the country can save thousands of crores of foreign currency.

Their research has shown that the amount of waste generated daily in the country in 1990 was 6,493 metric tonnes. In 2014, it stood at 23,688 metric tonmes and it will be 47,000 metric tonnes in 2025.

At present, the amount of waste produced in the country is 32,165 metric tonnes per day.

Environment catastrophe will occur if this huge waste is not managed properly. Their plant shows that from per 100 metric tonnes of waste, it is possible to produce 9.21 metric tonnes of fuel oil, 2.12 metric tonnes of gas, 0.50 metric tonnes of activated carbon, 0.93 metric tonnes of hydrochloric acid, 20.65 metric tonnes of dry ice, 11.2 metric tonnes of dry compost and 21.55 metric tonnes of bio-ethanol.

They said their plant is now producing 60 percent of fuel oil from 250 kg plastic and 10 percent petroleum gas and activated carbon from 250 kg of organic waste every day.

The petroleum they produce can be used as LPG. In addition, it can be converted into CNG.

According to the two scientists, it will cost around TK 25 crore to build a plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes of waste management.

"Only two plants are enough to process an average of 4,500 metric tonnes of waste per day in the capital… Expenses can be reimbursed within eight months by selling the products produced in a plant," they said.

Pijush said, they are producing gas and fuel oil in their invented plant by collecting waste from the neighbourhoods of the area. "We are getting 25 percent profit from the products we produce," he added.

They also said that plastic is being collected for TK 15 per kg as raw materials for oil. One kg of plastic produces 600-700 grams of oil. It can be sold at Tk60-65 per liter.

Some of the oil and gas produced in their plant are being used for their own purposes. The rest is to be sold and reserved.

Their waste management plant has cost them Tk25.75 lakh tk so far. Sixty percent of the money to build the plant came from their families and personal loans. The remaining 40 percent came from a private chemical company.

Their research has been overseen by DU Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department Assistant Professor Taslim Ur Rashid, Assistant Professor Md Sazedul Islam from the same department and CEO of Advance Robotics and Research Center Jimmy Majumder.

One of their advisors Sazedul Islam told the Daily Observer that it was satisfactory reviewing the test reports of every substance produced in the plant.

The two scientists said if anyone wants to replace this technology, they are interested in giving them technical support.

