175 police officers promoted

The country's Police Administration on Sunday get a massive promotion of 175 officers in its three tiers at a time. The Home Ministry issued separate notifications on the day in this regards.

Of the promoted officers, seven Superintends of Police (SP) have been promoted to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General (Additional DIG), 63 additional SPs have been promoted to the rank of SP and 105 Assistant Commissioners of Police have been promoted as senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (Senior ASP).

After promoting them, the Home Ministry asked the official to submit their joining letter to the ministry's Public Security Division (PSD) for further posting. The newly promoted Additional DIG's are- CID's Police Super Saiful Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Nurul Islam, Anisur Rahman, Biplob Bijoy Talukder, Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, Police's Special Branch's (SB) SP Md. Moniruzzaman and Assistant Inspector General of Police Headquarters Sheikh Rafiqul Islam.

Of them, DMP DC Syed Nurul Islam and Mohammad Harun Or Rashid have played vital roles in controlling the violence of Hefazat e Islam and recent anti-Hefazat drive. Harun led the team of police, which arrested Mamunul Haque, a top leader of Hefazat from Mohammadpur area.









