Attack on journos on the rise: Report

Last year at least two journalists and a media person were killed in separate incidents while three others were abducted in Bangladesh.

During the same period, a total of 631 incidents of attacks took place on journalists and human rights defenders (HRD). Of them, 293 attacks were carried out on 265 journalists and 338 attacks on HRDs.

On the eve of the World Press Freedom Day, ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh on Sunday unveiled its findings titled '2020 Report' through a press release. Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 Faruq Faisel made the report.

It said a staggering number of 1600 journalists lost their jobs in 2020 due to closure and loss of income of media outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic. The journalists and media industry are still trying to cope with this financial burden of the pandemic.

Women journalists suffer the most when it comes to job security and additionally the dangers and risks being in the media profession due to inadequate safety and protection measures, it added.

According to the report, it has also recorded three major incidents of blocking and filtering of online communications, 36 incidents of suppressing protesters by using excessive force and six instances of hate crimes.

The report also highlighted rising number of such cases against journalists and online communicators under the Digital Security Act, 2018 (DSA) and overall lack of security and protection of journalists and online activists, media workers in Bangladesh.

It stated the increasing impunity to the perpetrators in cases of attacks on journalists and the users of the right of freedom of expression and association. According to the report, about 16.32 percent attacks were physical assaults where 11 persons sustained grievous injuries and 92 persons suffered minor injuries and 47 persons, 7.45pc of the victims, have received threats during the period.





