Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 May, 2021, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May       Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26      
Home Back Page

Attack on journos on the rise: Report

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Last year at least two journalists and a media person were killed in separate incidents while three others were abducted in Bangladesh.
During the same period, a total of 631 incidents of attacks took place on journalists and human rights defenders (HRD). Of them, 293 attacks were carried out on 265 journalists and 338 attacks on HRDs.
On the eve of the World Press Freedom Day, ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh on Sunday unveiled its findings titled '2020 Report' through a press release.  Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 Faruq Faisel made the report.
It said a staggering number of 1600 journalists lost their jobs in 2020 due to closure and loss of income of media outlets during the Covid-19 pandemic. The journalists and media industry are still trying to cope with this financial burden of the pandemic.
Women journalists suffer the most when it comes to job security and additionally the dangers and risks being in the media profession due to inadequate safety and protection measures, it added.
According to the report, it has also recorded three major incidents of blocking and filtering of online communications, 36 incidents of suppressing protesters by using excessive force and six instances of hate crimes.
The report also highlighted rising number of such cases against journalists and online communicators under the Digital Security Act, 2018 (DSA) and overall lack of security and protection of journalists and online activists, media workers in Bangladesh.
It stated the increasing impunity to the perpetrators in cases of attacks on journalists and the users of the right of freedom of expression and association. According to the report, about 16.32 percent attacks were physical assaults where 11 persons sustained grievous injuries and 92 persons suffered minor injuries and 47 persons, 7.45pc of the victims, have received threats during the period.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two young scientists of DU turn waste wealth
175 police officers promoted
Attack on journos on the rise: Report
HC clears way to hold FBCCI polls
Bangladesh Air Force provides food and aid to some 508 poor families at Kurmitola
India govt ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge: Scientists
HC refuses to hear writ
New record deaths as virus engulfs India; Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives


Latest News
2 held with Yaba tablets in Bagerhat
Ongoing lockdown extended till 16 May
24 die in India hospital due to oxygen shortage
Probe-body formed over bulkhead-speedboat collision
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD
Kandy Test: Sri Lankan debutant crush Bangladesh
2 killed in Sirajganj road crashes
Man shot dead in Pekua
Madaripur speedboat-bulkhead collision death toll rises to 26
Most Read News
Covid-19: 69 deaths, 1,359 recoveries, 2,657 recoveries
Police seek 24-day remand for Mamunul
Munia's death: Sister files GD citing death threats
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
4 of a family among 5 killed in Sylhet road crash
Petition submitted to file case against Whip's son Sharun
Mamata's Trinamool leading in West Bengal poll
Serum CEO flees to London getting threats for vaccine
Mamata will still be chief minister despite losing her own seat
Vaccines to be procured at any cost: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft