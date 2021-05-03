Video
Monday, 3 May, 2021
HC clears way to hold FBCCI polls

Published : Monday, 3 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected a rule that was issued earlier by it on a writ petition challenging the legality of holding election to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) during the ongoing government restrictions scheduled to be held on May 5.
As a result, there is no legal bar for the election board of FBCCI to continue the process for holding election to 46 posts of directors, said FBCCI's lawyer.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the election board of FBCCI, seeking discharge of the rule.
Earlier on April 20, responding to a writ petition filed by FBCCI general body member Amin Uddin Bipu, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities why their inaction to stop the election of the FBCCI should not be declared illegal.
The court also asked the respondents to explain the legality of ministry of commerce issued a government order on April 7 stating that there would be no bar for holding the election to choose board of directors during restrictions.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and HM Sanjid Siddique stood for the writ petitioner while lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque and Imtiaz Moinul Islam represented the FBCCI election board. FBCCI lawyer argued that the petitioner, also the vice president of Bangladesh Waste Papers Suppliers Association, had not an aggrieved person to challenge the election as he was not a candidate.


