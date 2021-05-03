HC refuses to hear writ

The High Court (HC) on Sunday refused to hear a writ petition that sought its directive on the government to formulate comprehensive national plan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The writ also sought to ensure vaccination of all vulnerable citizens -- irrespective of age.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir removed the writ petition from its cause list saying that no such emergency situation has been created that this court should pass an order.







