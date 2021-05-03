New record deaths as virus engulfs India; Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives

NEW DELHI, May 2: India has recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began - a day after it became the first country to see more than 400,000 new cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the health minister on Sunday morning to review the crisis. Hospitals are battling to treat patients amid a chronic shortage of beds and medical oxygen. Distressing images of families begging for hospital beds and life-saving supplies have been emerging for more than 10 days, while morgues and crematoriums remain overwhelmed.

Amid the crisis, vote counting started on Sunday for elections held in five states in March and April. The outcomes will be watched for signs of how the pandemic has affected support for Mr Modi and his Hindu nationalist party, the BJP.

All adults in India are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. But the planned launch of a nationwide drive on Saturday faltered as several states said they did not have enough doses to start vaccinating those aged 18-44. Despite being the world's biggest producer of vaccines, the country is suffering an internal shortage and has placed a temporary hold on all exports of AstraZeneca to meet domestic demand.

More emergency medical aid from foreign donors to alleviate a dire oxygen shortage arrived in India on Sunday. French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said his country wanted to show solidarity with India.

India's eastern state of Odisha on Sunday became the latest region to order a lockdown to slow the spread of the pathogen. The nation's worst-hit city, Delhi, reported just over 25,000 cases on Saturday as it extended its own lockdown by another week. -AFP









