West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow



No other state election in India in living memory has seen the kind of 'eye-for-an-eye' that West Bengal has in the run-up to these polls and even during all eight phases of polling, from March 27 to April 29 – the longest elections ever in any state in India. Image Credit: ANI

In less than 24 hours from now, the EVMs (electronic voting machines) will be opened at counting centres all across West Bengal to determine the verdict of the people for the 292 seats in the state assembly.







On Sunday, May 2, along with West Bengal, votes will also be counted for elections held in three other states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu – and one Union Territory, Puducherry.



However, undoubtedly, the nation's attention will be focused primarily on the Bengal results because no other state election in India in living memory has seen the kind of 'eye-for-an-eye' that Bengal has in the run-up to these elections and even during all eight phases of polling, from March 27 to April 29 – the longest elections ever in any state in India, reports Gulf News.



Possibility of hung assembly



West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after she filed her nomination from Nandigram. Image Credit: ANI



While a majority of exit polls have shown that the balance is tilted in favour of TMC retaining power, no one worth their salt in Bengal politics right now is absolutely sure of a win – no matter the swagger in public.



An objective analysis of the exit poll results in fact show the possibility of a hung assembly in the state for the first time since 1971. For almost 50 years, Bengal never threw up a fractured verdict, keeping the winning party or bloc always head and shoulders above the nearest opposition entity. In fact, in these five decades, not even once did the Opposition bench manage a three-figure mark. The closest being the 88 seats won by Congress and the other opposition parties in 1996 against the ruling Left Front.

Mamata-Suvendu on an even keel



BJP West Bengal state unit chief Dilip Ghosh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning in West Midnapore district. Image Credit: PTI



However, some political observers are of the opinion that Mamata's meeting was actually aimed at delivering a not-so-tacit message to the TMC candidates just ahead of D-Day, reminding them to stay loyal to the party and not fall prey to any kind of poaching by the BJP should the results turn out to be a cliff-hanger.



And no one probably knows it better than Mamata how close it may well get, this time round, with one exit poll showing Mamata herself only marginally ahead of BJP candidate and her former political aide Suvendu Adhikari in the prestigious Nandigram seat.



BJP’s phenomenal success



While BJP stalwart and federal Home Minister Amit Shah, who masterminded the BJP campaign in Bengal this time, has repeatedly claimed that his party will win more than 200 seats, if exit polls are anything to go by then it is unlikely that his party’s tally will get that far.

