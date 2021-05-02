Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 May, 2021, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs      
Home International

Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage

Published : Saturday, 1 May, 2021 at 11:10 PM  Count : 104
Observer Online Desk

Nepalese army officials wearing protective gear carry the bodies of victims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an electric crematorium in Kathmandu.(AFP)

Nepalese army officials wearing protective gear carry the bodies of victims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at an electric crematorium in Kathmandu.(AFP)

The Nepali government on Saturday reported a record spike in Covid-19 cases with the second wave of coronavirus hitting the Himalayan country.

"A total of 5,763 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours," Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said on Saturday. The last record of highest coronavirus cases in a day was reported on October 21 last year, when the Nepali government reported 5,743 cases.

Nepal, which had reported cases as low as 47 on March 6, had started to see a rise in the cases in late March. But the cases have been surging rapidly in the last two weeks. In the last week, the number of cases more than doubled from 2,619 on April 24 to over 5,700 on Saturday.

Along with rising cases, hospitals are running out of beds which prompted the health ministry to issue a stern warning on Friday that the cases were rising at the scale that the health system was not able to cope with.

"Such a situation has arisen now that the patients cannot be provided care at the hospitals as they are running out of beds," the ministry said in a press statement on Friday.

This is obviously true in the case of Kathmandu-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital where patients exceeding the number of hospital beds have been admitted.

"We have a total of 60 beds in our hospital but we are providing treatment to 78 patients at the moment," Sagar Kumar Rajbhandari, director of the hospital, told Xinhua on Saturday. "We have five beds in the emergency ward but there are 18 patients there including in the adjoining corridor waiting for the occupied beds to become vacant."

In order to control the surging cases, the Nepali government has enforced a lockdown in the Kathmandu valley starting from April 29 for two weeks while similar measures are being adopted in many other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Crisis Management Centre headed by Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Ishawar Pokharel on Friday recommended to the cabinet to suspend international flights amid the coronavirus crisis, according to Nepali media reports.

ANI/ALM

Related Topics

Nepal   Covid  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan's first batch of COVID aid leaves for India
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Progress noted at diplomats’ talks on Iran nuclear deal
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Ontario to ban entry of international students amid Covid surge


Latest News
Taiwan's first batch of COVID aid leaves for India
Hasan leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe in first Test
Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France
Massive vaccination drive starts in India amid record rise in Covid cases
West Bengal braces for poll results under COVID-19 shadow
Nepal reports high Covid-19 cases, govt says hospital beds shortage
Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature
The best budget smartwatches in India for 2021
Students should read all kinds of books, Dipu Moni says
Chesapeake is looking to sell South Texas shale assets
Most Read News
Tips for a healthy Ramadan with diabetes
Wings spread wide
International flight operations resumed
Pilgrim of Love
Afghanistan: Will peace lead to another conflict?
3 vegetable traders killed in N'ganj accident
Historic May Day today
Covid-19: 60 deaths, 1,452 cases, 3,245 recoveries in 24 hrs
Eight more people die of corona in Barishal Division
Police distribute masks in Cumilla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft