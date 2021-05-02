Google’s Pixel 6 could bring new feature

The Pixel 6 launch is approaching, tipped to be shown at Google IO 2021, and it now look like it will come with a key piece of tech found in competing phones, such as the iPhone 12.





The technology in question is Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, and both XDA developers Mishal Rahman and Google's team at 9to5 have heard that the Google Pixel 6 could be built into the U-WB's capabilities.





UWB is a short-range communication protocol like NFC or Bluetooth - it enables devices to communicate with each other with great precision. The special advantage of UWB is that it can report any position very clearly, and it does not use too much power.





